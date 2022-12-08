Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to easy 125-98 win over Suns

Phoenix's night was summed up in the third quarter when Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Devin Booker all tried to grab a loose ball, only to collectively bobble it away into the hands of Boston's Marcus Smart, who scored an easy layup.

The Suns welcomed back All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who missed the past 14 games with a sore right heel. That's good news for the team's long-term prognosis, but it didn't help much on Wednesday.

Josh Okogie led the Suns with a career-high 28 points off the bench, while Booker added 17. Paul finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Al Horford missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocol ... Brogdon returned after missing one game because of a non-COVID illness. ... Luke Kornet had 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Grant Williams also made all six of his shots and finished with 14 points.

Suns: F Torrey Craig (right groin) was back in the starting lineup after missing three games. ... Hosted a sellout crowd for the 41st consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Golden State on Saturday night.

Suns: At New Orleans on Friday night.

