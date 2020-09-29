Tax protester in 2007 armed standoff to remain in prison

Edward Brown, who has now served 13 years, had said resentencing him would be unconstitutional, violating the Fifth Amendment due process clause and the double jeopardy prohibition against multiple punishments for an offense.

He also cited his minimal history of criminal behavior, declining health, age and risk factors for complications from COVID-19, along with the fact that Elaine Brown and two other defendants were sentenced to time served.

Prosecutors had recommended that Edward Brown stay in prison.

Elaine, a dentist, and Edward, an exterminator, were initially convicted of failing to pay taxes on $1.9 million of income over eight years. The couple said the federal income tax is unconstitutional.

Their argument, repeatedly rejected by courts, was that no law authorizes the federal income tax and that the 1913 constitutional amendment permitting it was never properly ratified.

The Browns had declined to appear in court and retreated to their home. Anti-tax crusaders and out-of-state militia groups rallied to their cause. Supporters waved “Don’t tread on me” flags and “Don’t Murder the Browns for Money” signs.

Among the visitors was Randy Weaver, whose wife and son were killed along with a deputy marshal during the infamous Ruby Ridge shootout with federal agents in North Idaho in 1992.

U.S. marshals posing as supporters eventually gained entry to the Browns’ home and arrested them. No one was hurt.