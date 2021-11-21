Taylor runs up the score with 5 TDs; Colts beat Bills 41-15

The Colts (6-5) continued their roll by improving to 5-1 in their past six games. Indianapolis had gone 0-5 against opponents who made the playoffs last year, including two losses to AFC South rival Tennessee.

The Bills have dropped three of five — including a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville two weeks ago — and haven’t won consecutive games since a 4-0 run ended with a 34-31 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 18.

The Colts had four takeaways and took advantage by scoring after two of them to build a 24-7 lead in the first half of a rematch of last season's wild-card playoff game that Buffalo won 27-24.

Buffalo was flat from the beginning. After limiting opponents to two field goals in the first quarter through their first nine games, the Bills gave up two touchdowns to Taylor in the first 13:22.

The bottom then fell out for Buffalo in the second quarter after Michael Badgley capped a 15-play, 58-yard drive with a 36-yard field goal to put the Colts up 17-7 with 2:12 left in the second quarter. McKenzie fielded the ensuing kickoff and lost the ball untouched while stumbling to the turf at Buffalo’s 13.

T.J. Carrie scooped up the fumble and returned it to Buffalo’s 2. Taylor scored on the next play by diving over a pile.

Allen finished 21 of 35 for 200 yards with two touchdowns, both to Stefon Diggs, and two interceptions.

STAT PACK

Allen’s record dropped to 17-17, including 0-2 in the postseason, in games when he has committed a turnover. ... The Colts extended their run of games with a takeaway to 12, which began the week tied with the New York Giants for the NFL’s longest active streak. ... With Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky also throwing an interception, Indianapolis improved its turnover differential to plus-15 and took over the NFL lead from Buffalo, which failed to force a takeaway and had its differential drop to plus-10. ... Badgley also hit a 35-yard field-goal attempt. ... Bills K Tyler Bass missed both field-goal attempts. He hit the right upright from 57 yards to close the first half and was wide left on a 49-yard attempt.

LINEUPS

Colts: LB Darius Leonard played after being listed as questionable due to hand and ankle injuries.

Bills: MLB Tremaine Edmunds missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Starting DT Star Lotulelei and starting RG Spence Brown did not play because they’re on the COVID-19 list.

UP NEXT

Colts: Host the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Bills: At New Orleans on Thursday night.

Caption Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives into the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Caption Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures toward an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Caption Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Caption Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gets past Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) en route to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes