Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce at London Eras Tour date

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a tailcoat and top hat, Kelce joined Swift on stage for a transitional sketch that leads into the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." In fan videos, he's seen carrying Swift, urging her into a costume change. He fanned and powdered her face as part of the act.

Last month, in her first Eras Tour concert since the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift shook up her setlist. At the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour is meant to be a career retrospective, with Swift performing more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music. "The Tortured Poets Department" was her first brand-new release since the tour's start.

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

