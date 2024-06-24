Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce at London Eras Tour date

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a tailcoat and top hat, Kelce joined Swift on stage for a transitional sketch that leads into the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." In fan videos, he's seen carrying Swift, urging her into a costume change. He fanned and powdered her face as part of the act.