Taylor Swift's NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

22 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling "Bills by a billion," upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium's Wall of Fame.

Swift was wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has become a regular at Chiefs home and away games since the two began dating earlier this season.

