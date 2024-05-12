Taylor Wenczkowski scores in 3rd OT, Boston beats Montreal 2-1 in Game 2 of PWHL semifinal series

Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series

1 minute ago
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League semifinal series.

Boston also won 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 on Thursday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Aerin Frankel made 56 saves for Boston.

Amanda Pelly opened the scoring for Boston at 6:48 of the first period. Kristin O’Neill tied it on a power play at 1:58 of the second.

Boston killed a five-minute power play in the first over after Lexie Adzija was given a match penalty for attempt to injure.

Montreal defender Erin Ambrose played 61:33. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 50 shots for Montreal.

AP women's hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

