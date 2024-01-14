TCU sends No. 2 Houston to second straight loss on Miller's layup with 6 seconds left

TCU (13-3, 2-1) earned its second straight victory over a top-10 team, three days after knocking off No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Frogs, who have been receiving votes in the Top 25 poll for the last two weeks, could crack the rankings for the first time this season on Monday.

Miller led the Frogs with 13 points, with his go-ahead basket his only points in the second half. Trevian Tennyson added 12, while Avery Anderson finished with 11.

J’Wan Roberts had a season-high 20 points for Houston. Damian Dunn finished with 17.

Houston used an 8-0 run to take a 62-59 lead with just over four minutes left, but TCU rallied late. Tennyson knocked down a 3-point to pull the Frogs to 67-66 with 1:11 left.

Roberts missed the front end of a one-and-one, paving the way for Miller’s layup with an assist from Anderson.

Houston led by 12 in the first half, taking a 23-11 lead on a layup by Roberts with 8:14 left. But the Cougars were called for 10 fouls in the final eight minutes and the Frogs pulled within 31-29 by the break. TCU had a 9-0 run in that stretch, including six points by Jameer Nelson Jr.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars shot just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening half, and went 3 of 9 from deep in the second half. They averaged just 60 points in their two losses this week.

TCU: The Frogs went 2-1 on their stretch facing three consecutive top-10 opponents, the same record they posted when this same situation happened two seasons ago. TCU now has 21 wins over Top 25 teams in the past six seasons, after only 14 such wins before that. TCU also improved to 9-0 at home.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home Wednesday night against Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0), which remained unbeaten in Big 12 play with a one-point victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

TCU is at Cincinnati (12-3, 1-1) on Tuesday night, the first matchup between the programs since 2005.

