Team picked to make 'A Wrinkle in Time' into stage musical

For the first musical version of Madeleine L’Engle's acclaimed novel, her granddaughter and the director of her literary estate, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, has helped pick the creative team that includes music and lyrics by composer Heather Christian, a story by Lauren Yee and direction by Lee Sunday Evans. Diana DiMenna and Aaron Glick are also producers.

“Knowing my grandmother’s love of and devotion to theater, I had long envisioned a musical adaptation of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ that could transport audiences to a different dimension in a way only music can,” said Voiklis in a statement released Thursday. “I am inspired by this creative team who truly love and understand the original novel and yet are ready to explore the possibilities of what it could be on the stage.