Teams get creative crossing US-Canada border in NHL playoffs

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said players were involved in choosing the itinerary for what amounted to a longer trip. The Oilers spent a night in a Vancouver hotel before crossing the border and flying from Bellingham, Washington, to California on Thursday ahead of Game 3 against the Kings on Friday night.

“I think what you want to do is you want to make the best decision possible for your group and was one that we gave a lot of thought to,” Woodcroft said. “The players are energized by how we traveled and being in the California sunshine.”

The Oilers have the only unvaccinated player in the NHL playoffs: Josh Archibald, whose cardiologist was able to secure a medical exemption for the 29-year-old forward because of a heart condition known as myocarditis. Archibald played in only eight games during the regular season but is available in the playoffs on either side of the border and was in the lineup for Game 2 when Edmonton evened its series against the Kings.

The Maple Leafs' trip to Buffalo took only a couple of hours before flying to Florida. It's the same path the NBA's Toronto Raptors took during their first-round series against Philadelphia.

The Lightning, Kings, Stars, and Flames all chose COVID-19 testing and a direct flight to enter the U.S.

“We didn’t cross the border by bus,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said Friday before Game 3 against Toronto. “Everybody passed the tests.”

___

With reporting from The Canadian Press.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44), Ryan McLeod (71), Evan Bouchard (75) and Warren Foegele (37) celebrate a goal against Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON Caption Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44), Ryan McLeod (71), Evan Bouchard (75) and Warren Foegele (37) celebrate a goal against Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON