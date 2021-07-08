Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

Bonds were falling partially after the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Weekly applications, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily this year from more than 900,000 at the start of the year.

Investors will be turning their attentions to corporate earnings starting next week, when the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America start reporting their results. Banks tend to be a proxy for the overall economy, so investors will be listening closely to see what the banks are seeing when it comes to lending and spending.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Asian stock markets fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. economic stimulus and Japanese officials prepared to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics due to a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon