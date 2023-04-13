Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder Lee

Investigators served search warrants in San Francisco and Emeryville, but Scott would not say whether a weapon has been found.

Lee is known for creating the widely used mobile payment service Cash App while working as chief technology officer of the payment company Square, now known as Block. He was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

“I acknowledge and understand how the loss of a young, vibrant leader and innovator has rocked our city and even beyond,” Jenkins said.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” as well as the owner of a company called Expand IT.

It was not immediately clear whether Momeni has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted Thursday morning.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime. Scott and Jenkins pushed back against that narrative on Thursday, with the prosecutor specifically naming tech billionaire Elon Musk for commenting on the case.

“This doesn't have to do with San Francisco, this has to do with human nature,” Scott said.

Janie Har contributed to this report. Dazio reported from Los Angeles.