Stocks slip on Wall Street as worldwide rally takes a pause

Seagate Technology fell 6.5% despite joining the cavalcade of companies to report better earnings for the latest quarter than expected. It also gave a forecast for revenue and profit in the current quarter that matched or topped Wall Street’s. Analysts said a lot of that optimism may have already been built into the stock.

Markets have been mostly rallying recently on hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will lead to a powerful economic recovery later this year as daily life gets closer to normal. Hopes are also high that Washington will deliver another dose of stimulus for the economy now that the White House and both houses of Congress are under single control of the Democrats.

But the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and doing more damage to the economy by the day. In Europe, a survey of purchasing managers showed economic activity shrank in January in the 19-country eurozone. The data suggests the eurozone’s economy is likely to shrink again in the first three months of this year.

In European stock markets, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.7%, and Germany’s DAX lost 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 0.5%.

In China, where the pandemic began in late 2019, the government has reimposed travel controls after outbreaks in Beijing and other cities. A spike in infections has authorities calling on the public to avoid travel during February’s Lunar New Year holiday, normally the year’s most important family event.

That has “raised some concerns among investors who, after a slow start to the global vaccine rollout, are debating how fast economies can vaccinate the most vulnerable and start returning to business as usual,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.

Stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.4% on Friday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%, and South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6%.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Asian stock markets retreated Friday after a resurgence of coronavirus infections in China and a rise in cases in Southeast Asia.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

