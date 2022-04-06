Tech stocks lead indexes lower on Wall Street; eyes on Fed

Crude oil prices were relatively stable Wednesday, but are up roughly 35% for the year. That has pushed gasoline prices higher, putting more stress on shipping costs, prices for goods and consumers' wallets.

The conflict in Ukraine continued prompting financial pressure against Russia. The White House said Western governments will ban new investmen t in Russia following evidence its soldiers deliberately killed civilians in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury said President Vladimir Putin's government will be blocked from paying debts with dollars from American financial institutions, potentially increasing the risk of a default.

European governments have resisted appeals to boycott Russian gas, Putin's biggest export earner, due to the possible impact on their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282 points, or 0.8%, to 34,362 and the Nasdaq fell 2.5%.

Technology companies has some of the biggest losses, which weighed heavily on the broader market. Apple fell 2.7% and Microsoft shed 3.4%.

Communications companies, retailers and others that rely on direct consumer spending also fell. Amazon fell 3.4% and Facebook parent Meta fell 3.6%.

It’s been a mostly quiet day for corporate news, so far, ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings. JetBlue Airways fell 7.3% after offering to buy rival budget airline Spirit for $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with Frontier Airlines. Spirit fell 3.1%.