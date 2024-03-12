Ted Cruz says there's a 50-50 chance of Congress passing college sports legislation this year

His comments came after Cruz oversaw a roundtable discussion on the topic, highlighted by with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips.

Current women's college basketball player Haley Cavinder and sister Hanna, a former player, NIL attorney Darren Heitner and Collective Association president Russell White also took part in the panel, which was joined by several other senators.

It happened concurrently with a House hearing about students and labor regulations going on not far away — and about week after Dartmouth men's basketball players voted to join a union.

Work has been ongoing on Capitol Hill for many years to figure out a solution for what Cruz called the current state of the "Wild West" within the NCAA. Cruz, who last summer introduced draft legislation to tackle the problems, prefers empowering the NCAA to oversee the landscape rather than a new governmental or quasi-governmental agency.

