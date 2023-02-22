'Ted Lasso' star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest

The pan-continental pop competition will take place in May in the English city of Liverpool after Britain was asked to stage the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine.

Thirty-seven countries will compete for Europe’s pop crown, with semifinals held May 9 and 11 before a final on May 13. All three programs will be hosted by Waddingham, Sanin and Dixon, a TV presenter and former member of girl group Mis-Teeq.