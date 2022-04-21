Teen in Oxford High school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

The conclusion wasn't disclosed in court. The prosecutor's office later said it couldn't publicly discuss it. A message seeking comment was left for defense attorney Paulette Loftin, who indicated in January that she would pursue an insanity defense.

Separately, the boy's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son's mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.

They're in jail, unable so far to afford a $500,000 bond. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

___

