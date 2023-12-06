Teenager Jaedyn Shaw helps the US women to a 2-1 victory over China in year-ending exhibition match

Shaw's second international goal came in front of her hometown crowd in Frisco. The 19-year old, who grew up just blocks from Toyota Stadium, was making her first start for the national team.

“I love being here in this stadium, and I have so many memories here,” said Shaw, who had some 50 family members and friends at the game. “I'm just so happy to be able to play here at this level and play on this team.”

Shen Mengyu scored in first-half stoppage time to give China the lead. Shen tapped in Siqian Wang's well-placed header off a free kick.

The goal snapped a seven-game shutout streak for the Americans.

Sam Coffey scored her first international goal in the 62nd minute from the top of the box to even the score. She celebrated by raising her hands over her head and was mobbed by her teammates.

“It was just one of the best moments of my life,” she said. “I've worked my whole life for moments like these and to share them with this team is just a dream come true. What matters most though is that we came away with the win.”

The matches closed a difficult year for the United States after the four-time champions were eliminated from the Women's World Cup this summer in the round of 16 after a scoreless draw with Sweden.

The United States was playing under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who will lead the team while newly named head coach Emma Hayes finishes out the Women's Super League season with Chelsea.

Hayes wasn't expected to take over the U.S. team until May, but last week she met with players and she was involved in selecting the roster for the final two games against the Steel Roses.

The United States rolled out a very different lineup for Tuesday night's game, making seven changes. While scorers Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman were on the bench, Aubrey Kingsbury replaced Casey Murphy in goal, and Shaw, one of three teenagers on the final roster, started at forward.

Veterans Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn were given some time off as Kilgore focused on youth for the year’s final training camp and matches.

Emily Fox was subbed out at halftime because of the concussion protocol, replaced by Midge Purce.

Captain Lindsey Horan nearly scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute, but she was offside. Korbin Albert, who plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain, made her U.S. debut in the second half, subbing in for Horan.

The team honored retired defender Ali Krieger for her 108 appearances with the national team. Krieger played her final match for the United States in 2021, after playing on the World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2019.

Krieger retired from professional soccer last month after helping Gotham FC to the National Women's Soccer League championship.

The Steel Roses, ranked 15th in the world, were runners-up in the 1999 World Cup, won by the United States at the Rose Bowl.

Wang Jun served as interim coach for China. Former coach Shui Qingxia was dismissed after the Steel Roses failed to qualify for the Olympics.

