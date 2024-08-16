Teens accused in London court of 'extreme right-wing mindset' and discussing terrorism plans

Police said the arrests of the pair were not connected to recent rioting by the far-right in the U.K. They also said they don't think there's a broader threat at this time.

“These are extremely serious charges but I would urge the public not to speculate any further about this case," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the counter-terrorism force at the Metropolitan Police.

Prosecutors in Westminster Magistrates’ Court said the two communicated on a Telegram chatgroup and discussed testing petroleum bombs. The plans were not fully formed.

Vinogradova was initially arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of having a gun and collecting information that could be useful to a terrorist. She was arrested again Aug. 10 with Clark and police got a warrant to detain them.

Murphy said the allegations are not related to recent unrest that swept across much of England and roiled Belfast, Northern Ireland. More than a week of violent clashes with police broke out July 30 after far-right agitators spread misinformation online that incorrectly said the suspect in a stabbing that killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The two were held in custody and ordered to appear at a hearing Sept. 13 in the Central Criminal Court.