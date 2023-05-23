Tempers rise as German government's clean heating plans moved to back burner

“If you enter into government and give your word, then you stand by your word,” he added.

Christian Duerr, the caucus leader of the Free Democrats, defended his party's stance, saying there were “significant questions and problems” with the bill.

Populist newspapers have claimed that installing climate-friendly heat pumps will be hugely expensive and may not be feasible in older buildings, though such systems are widely used in neighboring countries. Experts counter that a failure to replace fossil fuel heatings will end up costing homeowners more as the price of oil and gas rise sharply in the coming decades because of emissions surcharges agreed at the European level.

Scholz has largely tried to sit out the spat between his two junior partners, but told members of his own center-left Social Democratic Party on Tuesday that Germany's transformation to a carbon-neutral economy can only succeed if politicians can convince voters that their fears are taken seriously and the changes will benefit them.

In a speech celebrating the party's 160th anniversary, Scholz said that climate change requires an "existential transformation" that couldn't be ignored, citing recent floods in Italy and a deadly deluge in Germany two years ago. Scientists say both disasters were examples of the weather extremes that will become more likely because of global warming.

The German leader has faced criticism from climate activists for not doing enough to curb the emissions of Europe's biggest economy. Shortly after Scholz's speech, members of the group Last Generation sprayed orange paint on his party's headquarters in Berlin.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz accused Scholz of failing to show leadership by putting an end to the arguments between his coalition partners.

“Germany deserves better than a government that bickers on the open stage like this and clearly isn't prepared or able to find solutions anymore,” he said.

