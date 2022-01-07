Ten-Guins! Pens win 10th straight, 6-2 over Flyers

Yet the Flyers played on and lost their fourth straight game.

Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk said before the game he tried not to worry about the fairness of the situation.

“Obviously it’s out of our control, to a degree,” he said. “You just have to hope that everyone making these decisions, that it’s kind of relatively fair across the board for that sort of stuff. I don’t want to waste too much energy thinking about stuff like that. I just try to focus on the game tonight.”

The Flyers could have used more focus — and healthy bodies.

But no team has stopped the Penguins over the last month, and they started strong early a night after they rallied for a 5-3 home win over the St. Louis Blues. Tristan Jarry stopped 18 shots. Evan Rodrigues scored his 15th goal in the third and Brian Boyle also scored a short-handed goal in the period to turn this one into a rout.

Cam Atkinson scored his 14th goal of the season for the Flyers in the second period and Oskar Lindblom scored a power-play goal in the third. Hart stopped 26 shots.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The Flyers held a moment of silence for the 12 people killed this week when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome. Flyers Charities made a $10,000 donation to the Fairmount Families Support Fund through The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This fund will directly support the survivors and families impacted by the tragedy.

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry, right, blocks a shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Derick Brassard during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Caption Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)