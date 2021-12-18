Tennessee-Memphis canceled due to COVID issues with Tigers

Once the game was canceled, security didn't let anyone else in the arena, upsetting some Vols fans who wanted to watch the scrimmage.
The program tweeted an apology, saying: “When this tweet was sent, we were of the belief fans could still access the arena. That was not the case + we apologize for the confusion. Like you, we’re disappointed in today’s outcome. Y’all showed up in force. We hate to have lost an opportunity to play in front of #VolNation.”
Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Memphis fans react after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Memphis fans react after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
