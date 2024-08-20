Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for a steroid twice but will not be suspended

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.
Sinner won the Cincinnati Open on Monday and will be among the favorites at the U.S. Open, which starts in New York next week.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
In Other News
1
Blinken visits Gaza mediators in pursuit of cease-fire deal as Hamas...
2
Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with U.S. sanctions, accused of...
3
The Latest: Day 2 of the DNC will feature the Obamas and second...
4
2024 US Open: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you...
5
What to watch as the Democratic National Convention enters its second...