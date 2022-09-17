Tensions mount in Belgrade ahead of planned Pride march

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs once again warns everyone that it will not tolerate any violence on the streets of Belgrade and that it will strictly implement the law and the decisions of competent authorities and courts,” Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

Serbian police had earlier banned Saturday’s parade on the streets of the Serbian capital, citing the risk of clashes with far-right activists who started gathering Saturday near the downtown Parliament building to protest the LGBTQ event.

Several small incidents were reported Saturday with anti-gay activists hurling bottles at police officers who tried to isolate them in downtown Belgrade. At least two of them were taken away in a police van.

Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

EU and other Western officials, as well as domestic and international rights groups, have urged populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to allow the holding of the Pride march. But he has said that police can’t cope with possible riots by right-wing groups amid the energy crisis and other events that have hit the Balkan country.

Those right-wing groups, some of them considered close to Vucic’s nationalist government, were also banned from gathering on Saturday, but they said they will ignore the ruling.

Several legal appeals by march organizers against the ban have been rejected by Serbian authorities. On Friday, organizers submitted another formal request to Serbia’s interior ministry with a proposed shorter route for the walk.

___

AP writer Jovana Gec contributed to this story.