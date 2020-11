Tentative signs show UK's virus outbreak is leveling off

The lockdown now in force in England is almost as restrictive as the one in the spring. As well as pushing a “stay at home” message, the British government has closed pubs, restaurants and stores selling items deemed to be non-essential such as books, clothing and sneakers until at least Dec. 2. Unlike the spring lockdown, schools and universities, as well as construction sites and factories, remain open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced hope that the lockdown will bring the reproduction rate of the virus below 1, which would mean the epidemic is shrinking. On Friday, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or Sage, said the rate had dropped to between 1 and 1.2 across the U.K. For the past few weeks, Sage has put the R at between 1.1 and 1.3.

The weekly infection survey from the Office for National Statistics also pointed to an easing in the rate of growth of the virus. It found that an estimated 654,000 people in private households in England had COVID-19 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, or around 1.2% of the population.

Though the figures represent a jump from 618,700 people, or 1.1% of the population in the period Oct. 25-31, the agency said “the rate of increase is slower than previous weeks."

The weekly survey, which tests thousands of people whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not, straddled the start of the latest lockdown in England.

The agency found that the northwest of England, which includes the major cities of Liverpool and Manchester, had the highest rates of virus infections at 2.2% of the population while noting that community spread seemed to be slowing.

Overall, it said that the virus' spread in England was increasing in the South East, South West, East Midlands and the North East, whereas some other regions, including London, appear to have levelled off.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Soldiers carry out mass coronavirus testing, set up at a marketplace in Liverpool, England, during the four-week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in England, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Everyone in Liverpool city, are being encouraged to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not displaying symptoms, as authorities continue a mass testing pilot scheme to suppress the coronavirus.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Soldiers carry out mass coronavirus testing, set up at a marketplace in Liverpool, England, during the four-week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in England, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Everyone in Liverpool city, are being encouraged to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not displaying symptoms, as authorities continue a mass testing pilot scheme to suppress the coronavirus.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads produce into baskets during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads a delivery van with a basket of shopping during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth