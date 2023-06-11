Teofimo Lopez beats Josh Taylor by unanimous decision, wins 140-pound title

The Associated Press scored it 117-111 for Lopez.

Taylor (19-1), the former undisputed champion at 140, lost the only belt he still owned. He had opted not to keep the other three while attempting to stage a rematch of his split-decision victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022. It had been scheduled but then postponed, with Taylor then moving on to Lopez.

Taylor ran into a revitalized performer who had to get up from a knockdown to edge Sandor Martin last time he fought at MSG. This time, Lopez was rarely in danger, and most times he was caught answered back quickly.

The Scotland native said he hoped for a rematch, but also indicated he may move up to welterweight.

“I definitely know I’m better than that, and I know I can beat him still,” Taylor said. “I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court.”

Lopez, who had been knocked down early in two of his last three fights, tried to set a quick pace by darting in close for power shots. He got caught with a couple good ones for his trouble in the first round but began having more success in the second.

Lopez landed some strong rights in the fourth, knocking Taylor backward off balance in the final seconds of the round. The left-handed Taylor would often land something good early in a round, only for Lopez to quickly regroup and get the better of the action the remainder of it.

