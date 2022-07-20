Tesla 2Q profit drops from 1Q, but company beats estimates

But Tesla exceeded Wall Street expectations from April through June with adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.81. Revenue was $16.93 billion, beating estimates of $16.54 billion.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the company's results were “better than feared” for the quarter. The reiteration of the 50% annual sales growth will make bullish investors happy, he wrote in an email.

Tesla shares rose slightly in extended trading Wednesday to $745.23.

The company said it converted 75% of its bitcoin investment to government currency during the quarter, adding $936 million in cash to its balance sheet. It spent $1.5 billion on the investment last year, but it was unclear how much it has lost. Analysts say it is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The price of bitcoin has fallen about 50% so far this year.