Tesla delivers more than 200,000 vehicles in 2nd quarter

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that 200,000 deliveries was the bull case scenario for Tesla in the second quarter. He wrote that 195,000 Model 3 and Y deliveries could give Tesla the potential to hit 900,000 in annual sales this year.

Also during the quarter, Tesla had to deal with safety and quality issues in China, where it has built a huge factory to serve the world's largest auto market.

In June Tesla Inc. had to recall about 285,000 vehicles in China because of a problem with the cruise control. Chinese authorities said it can activate accidentally and cause cars to suddenly speed up, creating a safety hazard. Chinese authorities and the company said Tesla plans to upgrade cruise-control software remotely so the owners don’t have to take their cars to a company store.

In early trading, Tesla shares edged up less than 1% to $681.54.