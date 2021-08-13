dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tesla hopes to start production at Berlin factory in October

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk says he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October.

The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July.

But legal challenges and problems getting official permits have delayed the project.

"We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars, maybe in October if we’re fortunate,” Musk said during a visit to the site Friday.

Armin Laschet, the center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in next month's election, thanked Musk for his investment in Germany.

Laschet suggested German laws should be changed to make it harder for people not directly affected by the factory's construction to file legal complaints against it, German news agency dpa report.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends a media event alongside the visit of Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends a media event alongside the visit of Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, left, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, talk to media at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, left, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, talk to media at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, talk to media at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, talk to media at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, left, briefs the media with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, at the main entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, left, briefs the media with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, at the main entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Caption
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021. ( Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Credit: Patrick Pleul

Credit: Patrick Pleul

In Other News
1
The Latest: Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
2
The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave
3
State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires
4
Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires
5
Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top