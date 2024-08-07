Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software fix

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling 1.68 million cars in China for a remote software upgrade to ensure that they warn the driver when the trunk is not locked shut, China's market regulator said.

The announcement late Tuesday also said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge. The recalls affect some imported Model S and Model X vehicles and domestically made Model 3 and Model Y cars manufactured between Oct. 15, 2020 and July 17, 2024.