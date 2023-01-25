Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to investors early Wednesday that demand is a problem for the company. “In our view, the price cuts are indeed a response to slowing incremental demand relative to incremental supply,” he wrote.

Tesla also said it has rolled out its “Full Self-Driving” software to about 400,000 users, and that it recognized $324 million from Full Self-Driving software during the quarter. Despite its name, “Full Self-Driving” cannot drive itself, and Tesla warns drivers that they must be ready to intervene at any time.

The company said it knows there are questions about macroeconomics in the face of rising interest rates. “In the near term we are accelerating our cost reduction roadmap and driving towards higher production rates, while staying focused on executing against the next phase of our roadmap,” the letter said.