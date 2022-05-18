Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

“I’m not sure I would have thought that the FBI was going to give a fair shake to anything they thought was anti-Trump or pro-Clinton,” Elias said.

The defense team's questioning was aimed at distancing Sussmann from the Clinton campaign, and at trying to establish that he had not lied to the FBI by saying he was not representing the interests of a particular client during the Sept. 19, 2016 meeting.

At that meeting, Sussmann presented James Baker, the FBI's then-general counsel, with computer research that he said showed potential contact between servers of Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization. If proven, that information would have been significant given that the FBI at the time was investigating whether the Trump campaign and Russia were coordinating to sway the outcome of the election.

But when the FBI examined the data, it found no secret backchannel and nothing suspicious.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors sought to link Sussmann’s work to the campaign by noting that as a lawyer in private practice he repeatedly billed the campaign for meetings and legal work.

When Baker himself testified at the end of the day, prosecutors entered into evidence a text that Sussmann had sent him the night before the meeting in which he requested a sit-down about an unspecified sensitive matter and said that he would be coming alone and not on behalf of a particular client.

Defense lawyers have told jurors that Sussmann never lied, and that it was impossible for prosecutors to prove precisely what he said because only he and Baker attended the meeting and neither of them took notes. But in presenting the text message to the jury, prosecutors are attempting to rebut any efforts by the defense to chip away at Baker's credibility as a witness or his memory of what was said.

The case against Sussmann was brought by John Durham, the prosecutor appointed as special counsel during the Trump administration to investigate potential misconduct by government officials and others during the early days of the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

Durham has brought three criminal prosecutions, and the Sussmann case is the the first to reach trial. An earlier case against an FBI lawyer charged with altering an email ended in a plea deal in 2020, and another case against an analyst charged with lying to the FBI is pending.

