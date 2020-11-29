Testing new release strategy, 'The Croods' opens to $14.2M

That's left smaller films to lead what's left of the box office — about 40% of the normal number of theaters. Most have tapped out around $4 million on opening weekend. The Kevin Costner and Diane Lane film “Let Him Go” debuted with $4.1 million in ticket sales from 2,454 locations earlier this month. The body-swap horror movie “Freaky,” with Vince Vaughn, has been No. 1 the last two weekends after debuting with $3.7 million.

One of the biggest differences is that Universal spent more heavily to market the $65 million “Croods” sequel from DreamWorks Animation. It played in 2,211 locations, or about half the usual amount for such a release.

Overseas, the film grossed $20.8 with almost all of that — $19.2 million — coming from China.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that “Tenet” was released in September, not October.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

This image released by DreamWorks shows Guy, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, left, and Eep Crood, voiced by Emma Stone, in a scene from the animated film "The Croods: A New Age." (DreamWorks Animation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited