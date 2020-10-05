Texans fire coach Bill O'Brien after 0-4 start

Team owner Cal McNair announced the decision Monday and thanked O’Brien for his work with the team.

“Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure," McNair said in a statement. “Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction."

Romeo Crennel, who was the team's assistant head coach, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

“We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston," McNair said.

