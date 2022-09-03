Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener

A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, visited Uvalde on Thursday night and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner.

“It was just special to see the smiles on their faces because we know this city was impacted drastically," Kirksey said in a television interview. “Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on, it definitely warmed something in my heart... (and) we’re just going to be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way and we’re going to be here for them."