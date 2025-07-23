Texas A&M's collie mascot Reveille X has eye removed after glaucoma diagnosis

“I’m grateful to report that Miss Rev has come through the surgery successfully, has been discharged and is resting comfortably,” Welsh said.

Texas A&M's Reveille mascot dates back to 1931, when a group of cadets found an injured dog and sneaked her on to campus. The dog barked when buglers played morning reveille, earning her the Reveille name.

Reveille X took over as the latest iteration of the mascot in 2021. A souped-up golf cart known as “Rev Force One” helps transport the collie across campus.

Welsh said Reveille will take a brief hiatus from engagements as she recovers.

“According to her veterinary team, we can expect Miss Rev to be back to enjoying all her favorite activities — cruising on Rev Force One, attending classes, cheering on the Aggies and keeping our campus squirrels in line — this fall,” he said.