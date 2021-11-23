Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general

The East Texas lawmaker is the latest prominent Republican seeking to unseat his party's incumbent in the wake of Paxton's top deputies reporting him to the FBI last year for alleged corruption. Gohmert announced his candidacy on Twitter Monday with a fundraising request that highlighted "the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations" against Paxton.

Despite the federal investigation and long-standing legal problems, Paxton has remained competitive in his party's primary and won former President Donald Trump's endorsement. The attorney general, who mounted a legal challenge seeking to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election, has denied any wrongdoing.