Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in 'good health'

Miner said the governor’s address to the group was his only public event this week. He said Abbott tested negative Monday and that no one else on staff has tested positive.

Abbott has staunchly opposed mask mandates for public schools and this week saw defiant districts in some of the state's largest cities — which are run by Democrats — require face coverings anyway. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, are fighting the school districts in court.

Abbott's wife, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative. The governor had been getting tested daily and Miner said “everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”

AP writer Acacia Coronado also contributed to this report.