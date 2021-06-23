Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death

Scott was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. He was released and police took him to the county jail, where he was placed on a restraint bed, authorities have said.

Deputies used pepper spray and covered Scott's face with a spit mask, which authorities have said fit over his head. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Scott's family, said on Twitter that there was sufficient evidence for an indictment and that the family is hopeful a federal grand jury will review the case.

"The failure of prosecutors to secure indictments in this matter reflects a trend in Texas of undervaluing the lives of African Americans suffering mental health crisis," he wrote.

After Scott's death, seven jailers were fired and one resigned. Zach Horn, an attorney representing several of the jailers, said in a statement that he will begin the reinstatement process for the detention officers who wish to return to their jobs.