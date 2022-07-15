Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says

The association did not name the hospitals but said it's received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Texas law bans most abortions after about six weeks of a pregnancy. A total ban — that includes an exemptions if a woman's life or health is danger — will take effect in the coming weeks following last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.