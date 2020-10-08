Texas officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting fired

The affidavit says Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him. Price said “I can't be detained” as Lucas grabbed at his arm and used verbal commands. When Lucas produced a stun gun, Price began to walk away.

After Lucas deployed the stun gun, which wasn't fully effective, Price walked toward him and appeared to reach out to grab the end of the stun gun, the affidavit said. The affidavit said that Lucas then fired four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lucas had been with the Wolfe City Police Department for a little less than six months when the shooting took place, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. His prior law enforcement experience had been working as a jailer with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for about five months.

This booking photo provided by the Hunt County (Texas) Sheriff's Office shows Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town over the weekend, authorities said. (Hunt County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by the family of Jonathan Price via attorney Tony Coleman shows Price. Price, who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a small East Texas city, had offered a handshake to the officer, asking if he was “doing good,” as the officer arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight, according to a court document released Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Family Photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited