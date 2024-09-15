Texas QB Ewers leaves game against UTSA with apparent injury and Manning takes over for Longhorns

Ewers pulled his jersey over his face as he walked into the team medical tent.

Texas officials did not immediately provide an update.

Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on his first play. Manning then ran for a 67-yard touchdown on Texas' next possession.

Ewers was 14-of-16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception when he left.

Ewers missed four games over the previous two seasons with injuries.

