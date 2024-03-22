Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say

Cockrell said others who were injured were airlifted to hospitals, but he did not know how many.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District said the bus was involved in a “serious accident” while returning from a field trip to a zoo. Passengers on board included 44 students and 11 adults, the district said in a statement.

A large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles could be seen along the tree-lined highway after the crash, and the bus was upright but leaning to one side, its roof crumpled.

The school district said parents of the students on the bus were notified of the accident and the district was working to reunite them.