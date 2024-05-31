BreakingNews
Beavercreek police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old girl

Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state's abortion law over medical exceptions

The Texas Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications.

The ruling from the court, whose nine justices are all elected Republicans, is the latest decision to uphold Texas’ abortion ban, which critics say does not offer enough clarity over when exceptions are allowed.

Last summer, state District Judge Jessica Mangrum had granted a temporary injunction preventing Texas from enforcing the ban against doctors who in their "good faith judgment" ended a pregnancy that they determined was unsafe because of complications. But that was immediately blocked by an appeal from the Texas attorney general's office to the state's Supreme Court.

In Other News
1
A scorching heat wave kills 14 in India ahead of a final round of...
2
Emotions run high during sentencing of woman in case of missing mom...
3
An inflation gauge closely tracked by Federal Reserve rises at slowest...
4
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent...
5
French security authorities foil a plan to attack soccer events during...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top