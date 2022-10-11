Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Mourners also placed children’s toys, candles, and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at Rat Samakee temple, just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the scene of the bloodshed.

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who traveled to the temple to offer condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral costs, which is a common Thai tradition.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” said Petchrung. “We are not talking about money or anything but rather sharing our thoughts and feelings as a fellow human being,”

Rat Samakee temple will cremate 19 bodies in a simultaneous cremation ceremony Tuesday evening along with two other nearby temples that account for the other victims.

The temples have installed makeshift pyres to deal with the high number of bodies from last week's massacre, which was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country's history.

