Thai garment workers win $8.3M in back pay after layoffs

The union then launched a campaign demanding their severance pay. The Worker Rights Consortium and the Solidarity Center worked with Victoria’s Secret and Sycamore, pressing that the workers should be paid. After months of efforts, including campaigning by Clean Clothes Campaign, and other nonprofit worker advocacy organizations, Clover agreed to pay the workers and Victoria’s Secret committed to finance the payments, via a loan to Clover.

Last week, all workers received their severance, in addition to more than $1 million in interest, per Thai law.

Victoria’s Secret said in a statement Thursday that it is “unwavering in its commitment to doing the right thing" for the workers whose livelihoods were impacted by the closure of the Brilliant Alliance Thailand factory.

“While the workers impacted by the closure were not our employees and our merchandise was not produced in the factory at the time of the closure, we were committed to ensuring the factory owners satisfied their obligation to their workers," Victoria's Secret said.

David Welsh, Thailand country director of the Solidarity Center, called the settlement a “huge victory" for the garment workers.

“Low-wage garment workers left destitute by injustice meted out by global supply chains is nothing new," he said. ”What’s new is they did not accept their fate — and won."

Welsh said he hopes the settlement will become a model for the type of domestic, governmental, international and brand involvement to resolve future cases where garment workers are left in similarly desperate straits.