Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at virus protest

But the protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and -– most contentious of all -– fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy.

The protest came on the anniversary of a rally at a university campus last year at which young campaigners revealed a 10-point royal reform agenda. The unprecedented challenge to the monarchy raised the political temperature in Thailand and led to months of rallies and clashes with police and pro-monarchists.

The rallies fell away due to legal action by the authorities, in-fighting among protest groups and the coronavirus resurgence, but began again recently as organizers capitalized on growing public discontent over the state of the country.

Riot police fire rubber bullets at anti-government protesters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited