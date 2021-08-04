Thai protest leader renews calls for reform of monarchy

The rallies died down this year due to legal action, a lack of unity in the movement and fears over the coronavirus. But in recent weeks protesters have returned to the streets, prompted by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak for which many people blame the government.

They’ve largely targeted Prayuth's government but Arnon’s speech on Tuesday suggests the monarchy will once again be a focus of Thai political debate.

“We are here to fight to build a better future together,” he said. “This year we will fight with strategies. We will fight with goals. Not only will we fight through protests to bring pressure, we will also fight to propose laws in Parliament.”

Arnon, who is currently free on bail, faces more than 10 charges under a stringent royal defamation law that mandates prison terms of up to 15 years for perceived insults. Human rights defenders say it is routinely used to stifle public discussion of the monarchy and to jail political activists. Its abolition is a key demand of the reform movement.

Many people still revere the monarchy, and the military, a major power in Thai society, considers its defense a key priority.

Questioning of the monarchy’s position has grown since the 2016 accession to the throne of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, whose much admired father, King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, ruled for seven decades.