Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach

Rayong Gov. Channa Iamsaeng on Saturday declared the stricken beach a disaster area and ordered it closed for swimmers and commercial activities.

Some 200 navy personnel and 150 people from Star Petroleum were helping in the cleanup with equipment to absorb and skim the oil, while two backhoes dug a trench to capture the incoming oil.

The beachside area is largely dependent on tourists. It has been suffering economically from the pandemic that has kept visitors away, and the spill will make recovery harder. The local fishing industry was also affected by the pollution.

The Thai chapter of the environmental action group Greenpeace said the spill was the second involving Star Petroleum after an incident in 1997.

It issued a statement demanding that the oil company show clear accountability for the accident, pay for the cleanup and issue a complete report on the economic, social and environmental impacts of the spill.

Caption Workers carry out a clean-up operation on Mae Ramphueng Beach after a pipeline oil spill off the coast of Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. At least 20 tons of oil leaked Tuesday night from an undersea hose at an offshore mooring point of the Star Petroleum Refining Co. used to load tankers, and despite efforts to disperse or contain it, some reached the beach Saturday morning, while a large slick remains at sea. (AP Photo/Nava Sangthong) Credit: Nava Sangthong