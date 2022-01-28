Thailand adopts guidelines for declaring COVID-19 endemic

Thailand joins other countries in preparing to consider the virus endemic, though the World Health Organization has said it's currently too early to consider any immediate shift.

The organization does not have clearly defined criteria for declaring COVID-19 an endemic disease, but its experts have previously said it will happen when the virus is more predictable and there are no sustained outbreaks.

Speaking last week at a World Economic Forum panel, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases doctor in the U.S., said COVID-19 could not be considered endemic until it drops to “a level that it doesn’t disrupt society.”

Thailand reported 8,078 new cases and 22 deaths on Friday, for a total of 2.4 million confirmed cases and 22,098 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

To date, it has administered 113.6 million doses of the vaccine and around 48.3 million people, or 70% of its population, are fully vaccinated.