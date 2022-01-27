Thailand deploys more assets as oil slick threatens beaches

Wichanu said the largest part of the oil slick would be contained within an area marked by buoys and then sucked by skimmers into holding tanks and properly disposed of.

At the same time, the oil headed toward the beach would also be contained and redirected to the open sea, he said.

Pornsri Sutthanarak, deputy director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, said that if the oil reaches the coast, it might affect 59 acres of coral and 118 acres of seagrass, causing environmental damage that would take time to rehabilitate.

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Navy, an aerial view from a navy plane shows a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A special aircraft from a company specializing in recoveries from oil spills has arrived Thursday from Singapore to join an urgent effort to clean up an oil slick before it could hit beaches in eastern Thailand. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

